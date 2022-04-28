Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $161.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $156.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.67. Apple has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

