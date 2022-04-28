Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $170.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $156.57 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.67.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,820,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.