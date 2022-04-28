Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the March 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,442,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMNL opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Applied Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
