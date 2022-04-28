Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the March 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,442,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMNL opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Applied Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It provides halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, agriculture, environmental remediation, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

