Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.350-$-0.300 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $54.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 million. On average, analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

About Applied Optoelectronics (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.