AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Critical Analysis

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Outbrain shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.6% of Outbrain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AppLovin and Outbrain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin 1.23% 2.43% 0.76% Outbrain 1.08% 32.43% 5.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AppLovin and Outbrain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 14 0 2.93 Outbrain 0 0 2 0 3.00

AppLovin currently has a consensus price target of $100.50, suggesting a potential upside of 166.72%. Outbrain has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 140.38%. Given AppLovin’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Outbrain.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppLovin and Outbrain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.79 billion 5.05 $35.45 million $0.07 538.36 Outbrain $1.02 billion 0.53 $10.99 million N/A N/A

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Outbrain.

Summary

AppLovin beats Outbrain on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Outbrain (Get Rating)

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company's Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

