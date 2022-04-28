APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, an increase of 608.4% from the March 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,970,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS APTY opened at 0.01 on Thursday. APT Systems has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.01 and its 200 day moving average is 0.01.
About APT Systems (Get Rating)
