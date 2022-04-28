APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, an increase of 608.4% from the March 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,970,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS APTY opened at 0.01 on Thursday. APT Systems has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.01 and its 200 day moving average is 0.01.

APT Systems, Inc operates as a fintech company which creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for the financial markets for delivery on handheld devices. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

