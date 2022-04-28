Aptiv (APTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Aptiv to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Aptiv has set its FY22 guidance at $3.90-4.80 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE APTV opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.07. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Aptiv by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

