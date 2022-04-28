Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Aravive posted sales of $260,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 311.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $5.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $9.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.26 million to $2.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 68.29% and a negative net margin of 526.08%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million.

ARAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aravive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Aravive has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,793 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

