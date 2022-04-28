Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. The company had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $361.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABUS. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 10,089.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

