ARC Resources (ARX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.65 per share for the quarter.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$17.23 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$7.51 and a one year high of C$19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.82. The firm has a market cap of C$11.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

ARX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.23.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

