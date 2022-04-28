ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.23.

ARX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

ARX stock opened at C$17.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.82. The stock has a market cap of C$11.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$19.27.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.4900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

