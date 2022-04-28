ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Insider Fund Lp Funicular Purchases 13,751 Shares of Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular acquired 13,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $31,489.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,193,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 9,119 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $21,064.89.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 17,410 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $40,565.30.

On Monday, April 11th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 4,655 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $10,753.05.

On Friday, April 8th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 30,660 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $70,824.60.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 26,806 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $61,653.80.

On Monday, April 4th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 122,342 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $276,492.92.

ABIO stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.41.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARCA biopharma (Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.