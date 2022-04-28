ArcelorMittal (MT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $37.87.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($49.46) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.