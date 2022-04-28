ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target Increased to €48.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.00 ($46.24) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($49.46) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Shares of MT opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,659,000 after purchasing an additional 379,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,095,000 after purchasing an additional 668,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,669 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

