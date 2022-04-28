Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $171.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $176.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 60.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

