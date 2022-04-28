Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMBP. Barclays dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.90.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,083,000. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.5% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 276,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 139,450 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth $224,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $14,423,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

