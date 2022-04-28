Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,401. The firm has a market cap of $205.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.

ASC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

