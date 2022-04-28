Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group raised shares of Ares Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.39.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 47.73%.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,768,000 after buying an additional 989,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4,675.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after buying an additional 895,453 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,840,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

