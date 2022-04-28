Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACRE. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $721.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.26. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 18,000 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 87,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 288,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

