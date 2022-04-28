Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the March 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, Director Bruce H. Spector bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $141,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

