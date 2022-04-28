Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARHS. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.43.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

