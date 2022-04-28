Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ARKAY opened at $114.18 on Thursday. Arkema has a 1-year low of $100.21 and a 1-year high of $152.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.67 and a 200-day moving average of $134.10.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Arkema will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARKAY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arkema from €101.00 ($108.60) to €103.00 ($110.75) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arkema from €145.00 ($155.91) to €146.00 ($156.99) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arkema from €124.00 ($133.33) to €129.00 ($138.71) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

