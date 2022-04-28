Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

