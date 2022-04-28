ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 115.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARR stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $705.96 million, a PE ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

ARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.