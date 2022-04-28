Arrow Electronics (ARW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post earnings of $4.53 per share for the quarter. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 guidance at $4.44-4.60 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.96. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,934,000 after buying an additional 139,891 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 216,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,047,000 after buying an additional 66,967 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,555,000 after buying an additional 21,311 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,055,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

