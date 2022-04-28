Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.07. The company has a market cap of $435.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

In related news, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $30,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $500,788. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Artesian Resources by 37.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 219.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

