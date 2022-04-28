Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Plans $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $8.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $175.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.22. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.59.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,364,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 687,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,700,000 after purchasing an additional 189,958 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 561,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

