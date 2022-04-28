Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $8.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $175.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.22. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.59.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

