Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Plans $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 93.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.8%.

NYSE APAM opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

