ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASE Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.18.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 562,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138,235 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 375.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 579,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 457,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 27,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

