Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $111.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.