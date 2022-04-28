ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ASMIY opened at $311.73 on Thursday. ASM International has a 12 month low of $273.01 and a 12 month high of $497.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.51.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.12). ASM International had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $561.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASM International will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.
About ASM International (Get Rating)
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
