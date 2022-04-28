ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASMIY opened at $311.73 on Thursday. ASM International has a 12 month low of $273.01 and a 12 month high of $497.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.51.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.12). ASM International had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $561.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASM International will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASMIY. Barclays raised ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASM International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASM International from €438.00 ($470.97) to €379.00 ($407.53) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.67.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

