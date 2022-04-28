Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Aspen Technology updated its FY22 guidance to $5.33-5.50 EPS.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $152.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.68. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.