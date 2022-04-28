Associated Banc-Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Associated Banc has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Associated Banc has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

NYSE ASB opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. Associated Banc has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,540,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,237,000 after purchasing an additional 375,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,682 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Associated Banc by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Associated Banc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 748,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ASB. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

