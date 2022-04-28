Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASBFY shares. Grupo Santander cut shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,367.50.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.