Assured Guaranty (AGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Assured Guaranty has set its Q4 guidance at $3.88 EPS.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.08. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $65.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,060 shares of company stock worth $7,408,871. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 36.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

