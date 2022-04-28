Assured Guaranty (AGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Assured Guaranty has set its Q4 guidance at $3.88 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

NYSE AGO opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $44.34 and a 1-year high of $65.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th.

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,060 shares of company stock worth $7,408,871. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,302,000 after purchasing an additional 993,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.