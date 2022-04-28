Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Up 451.6% in April

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 451.6% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Astellas Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Astellas Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Astellas Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Astellas Pharma ( OTCMKTS:ALPMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

