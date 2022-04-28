Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Up 165.7% in April

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 165.7% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $31.48.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

