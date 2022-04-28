AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £120 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($152.94) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($127.45) to £120 ($152.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a £115 ($146.57) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a £115 ($146.57) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($121.08) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($146.57) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £104.36 ($133.01).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN opened at £105.34 ($134.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,767.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,040.15. The company has a market cap of £163.22 billion and a PE ratio of 1,727.21. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 7,392 ($94.21) and a 1 year high of £110 ($140.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 145.30 ($1.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.