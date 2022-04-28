ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ASXFY opened at $58.54 on Thursday. ASX has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.7819 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, technical and information services, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

