Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATHX. Bank of America decreased their target price on Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Athersys will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 441,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys (Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

