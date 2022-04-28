ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

ATIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a hold rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.53.

ATIP stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,267,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,832,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 4,872,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,026 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

