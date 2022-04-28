Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $67.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 152.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

