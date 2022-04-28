Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the March 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ATLKY opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $71.47.
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 29.17%. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Atlas Copco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
