Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target Cut to SEK 466 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from SEK 489 to SEK 466 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 665 to SEK 635 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 620 to SEK 560 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $509.20.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

