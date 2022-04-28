ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATN International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. ATN International has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.19 million, a P/E ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 0.28.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -46.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ATN International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ATN International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 132.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

