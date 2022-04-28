AudioEye (AEYE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. AudioEye has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 57.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect AudioEye to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AudioEye stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $4.30. 37,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AudioEye by 23,684.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in AudioEye by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AudioEye by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

