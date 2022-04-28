Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Augmedix alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on AUGX. Maxim Group began coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of AUGX stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Augmedix has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.22.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 80.54% and a negative return on equity of 659.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Augmedix will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

About Augmedix (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Augmedix (AUGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.