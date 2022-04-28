Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Update

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the March 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aurcana Silver stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.48. Aurcana Silver has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.91.

Get Aurcana Silver alerts:

About Aurcana Silver (Get Rating)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.